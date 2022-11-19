Independent Wrestler G-Raver Arrested For Drug and DUI Charges

WTAJ in Pennsylvania reports that independent wrestler G-Raver (real name Brandon Graver) has been arrested on charges of DUI and drug possession.

Graver was found, along with a man named Barry Leach ‘slouched over’ in a car in Huntingdon County. Police said that Graver was ‘nodding off’ in the driver’s seat and he said that he snorted 10 bags of heroin. He was given Narcan before getting arrested. Police then found more drugs in his 2007 Chevy Equinox when Leach out out of the car. He had been riding in the passenger side. Police found what they thought could be heroin in baggies in his seat and arrested him as well when they found paraphernalia on him. Graver went to the hospital for blood tests. Meanwhile, the car was taken back to the police station and searched. There, they found over 25 grams of possible meth, marijuana, other heroin packets, shrooms, Alprazolam along with paraphernalia and $181.

Graver and Leach face charges of felony manufacture, deliver, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver, along with other misdemeanor charges. They are both in Huntingdon County Prison. Bail for Leach is $50,000 and bail for Graver is $75,000. A preliminary hearing is set for November 30.