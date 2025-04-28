wrestling / News
Indi Hartwell Signs With TNA, Makes Debut At Rebellion
April 27, 2025 | Posted by
Indi Hartwell has crossed the line, signing with TNA at Rebellion on Sunday. Tonight’s PPV saw the WWE alumnus appear with Gia Miller, who announced that Hartwell had signed with the company.
Hartwell exited WWE in October of last year and has has competed for a number of independent promotions since then.
.@MeanGiaMiller stands by with TNA's Newest Knockout @indi_hartwell!
WATCH #TNARebellion LIVE on TNA+: https://t.co/AzedGbtoWN pic.twitter.com/Xa3nlof36k
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) April 28, 2025
