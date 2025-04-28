wrestling / News

Indi Hartwell Signs With TNA, Makes Debut At Rebellion

April 27, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
TNA Rebellion Indi Hartwell Image Credit: TNA

Indi Hartwell has crossed the line, signing with TNA at Rebellion on Sunday. Tonight’s PPV saw the WWE alumnus appear with Gia Miller, who announced that Hartwell had signed with the company.

Hartwell exited WWE in October of last year and has has competed for a number of independent promotions since then.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Indi Hartwell, TNA Rebellion, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading