Individual Tickets For WWE Summerslam Go On Sale Next Week

June 9, 2025 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced that individual event tickets for the first-ever two-night SummerSlam, which takes place Saturday, August 2 and Sunday, August 3 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, go on sale starting Wednesday, June 18 at 10am ET/7am PT via Ticketmaster.com.

General presale for SummerSlam individual event tickets will begin Tuesday, June 17 at 10am ET/7am PT. Additionally, an exclusive presale offer for Chase Freedom cardmembers will begin Monday, June 16 at 10am ET/7am PT, allowing customers to use the unique telephone number on the back of their Chase Freedom card as the Offer Passcode to unlock first access to SummerSlam individual event tickets. Two-day combo tickets can still be purchased by visiting Ticketmaster.com.

SummerSlam Priority Passes are now available from On Location, the Official Fan Hospitality Partner of WWE. These exclusive packages offer unparalleled access to every exhilarating moment, including premium seating, pre-show hospitality with WWE Superstar appearances, ringside photo opportunities and much more. To buy now, please visit https://onlocationexp.com/summerslam.