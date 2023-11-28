Industry Members React to QT Marshall Leaving AEW

In the wake of QT Marshall’s farewell to AEW, members of the wrestling industry took to Twitter to share their thoughts and perspectives. You can find a series of posts and responses from Ricky Starks, Powerhouse Hobbs, Stokely Hathaway, and more below.

Did a lot more than anyone will know. Feet first — Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) November 28, 2023

Thank you for that text in 2020.

Thank you for being the first person to notice.

Thank you for never pulling punches with me.

Thank you for being there for the best and worst moments of my life. https://t.co/2GJQYn6qm5 — “The MONSTAR” PowerHouse Hobbs (@TrueWillieHobbs) November 28, 2023

Appreciate you, big bro. When we eventually have a 7 out of 13 falls for the AAA Latin American Championship >>>>> — Big Stoke (@StokelyHathaway) November 28, 2023

A man who unselfishly fought for many, including myself, behind closed doors and whom is always the utmost professional when the bell rings. I’m proud to call this man a friend. The good ones always land on their feet, and I’m excited for his next chapter.@QTMarshall https://t.co/Q8REGVUkWs — Shawn Spears™️ (@ShawnSpears) November 28, 2023

When QT was promoted 3 years ago he believed enough in my hard work that I could take over some of his coordinator duties, which then lead to Special Advisor for #AEWTogether, all while building my in ring career! I owe that to you, your wife, Cody, Brandi, and NF! Thank You! 🫡 https://t.co/6yoU8j2dNC — Capt. Shawn Dean (@ShawnDean773) November 28, 2023

QT is a big reason I am at the level I’m at. Definitely wouldn’t have gotten to where I am without him. One of the best trainers in the world and an awesome wrestler. Excited to see what’s next. https://t.co/XZJ5Q3cSrV — “The Frontman” Alan Angels (@Alan_V_Angels) November 28, 2023

You are probably one of the realest people I know @QTMarshall and I will always be appreciative of that! Good luck with everything! https://t.co/RTWi5ykKoz — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) November 28, 2023

QT was the first person to reach out when the pandemic hit & I found myself without any income. He asked if I could make the drive to Jacksonville to film a few matches since many people couldn’t travel. I 100% wouldn’t be where I am without him. Thanks for everything, QT! https://t.co/FzZUQx1V6G — MR. PENTICO 🇵🇷🐍👑 (@KingSerpentico) November 28, 2023

Thank you for bringing out Evil Danhausen — Danhausen (@DanhausenAD) November 28, 2023

This man raised the ranks in the company all while being honest with everyone and helping others. Insane work ethic, full of advice, a very very smart mind and love for pro wrestling. Seeing the amount of work he does and always taking on more work is inspiring. Thank you QT https://t.co/N0xdsyGf89 — JoseTheAssistant (@JoseAssistant) November 28, 2023

This man won’t boast about all the people he helped behind the scenes but as much as we’ve disliked each other, you’d have to be ignorant not to give him his flowers. Not only for his backstage work, but in ring work is world class, those that pay real attention know that. — Fuego Del Sol (@FuegoDelSol) November 28, 2023

One of the real ones ❤️ — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) November 28, 2023

Appreciate you so much QT. Thank you for everything 🩵 — Red Velvet (@Thee_Red_Velvet) November 28, 2023

We all know whatever you touch turns to gold. I wish you the best 👊🏾👑 — ⏳👑Caprice Coleman👑⏳ (@CapriceColeman) November 28, 2023