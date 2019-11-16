Infinite Energy Center Advertising New Matchups for Starrcade 2019: Bray Wyatt vs. Braun Strowman, Seth Rollins vs. Erick Rowan

– It looks like the Infinite Energy Center is advertising some changes to the previously announced lineup for this year’s WWE Starrcade event. The TV broadcast for the show is scheduled to air as a live special on the WWE Network on December 1 as a one-hour event.

Previously, the announced lineup for the show included Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz in a Steel Cage Match and Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton. However, the Infinite Energy Center is now advertising a different lineup, including Bray Wyatt defending his Universal title against Braun Strowman in a Steel Cage Match. Also, it looks like Seth Rollins will now face Erick Rowan. Here is the new lineup from Infinite Energy Center for Starrcade:

Steel Cage Match for the WWE Universal Title: Braun Strowman vs. The Fiend Bray Wyatt (c)

Texas Tornado Match for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles: Charlotte Flair & RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Asuka and Kairi Sane (c)

WWE United States Title Match: Kevin Owens vs. AJ Styles (c)

WWE Intercontinental Title Match: The Miz vs. Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura (c)

SmackDown Tag Team Titles Match: The Revival vs. The New Day (c)

Roman Reigns vs. King Baron Corbin

Seth Rollins vs. Erick Rowan

Rusev vs. Bobby Lashley with Lana

Other Superstars advertised for the event include Randy Orton, The Street Profits, Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, Sasha Banks and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley, Ricochet, Aleister Black, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, Andrade and Zelina Vega, plus more