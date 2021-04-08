wrestling / News
Inner Circle Challenge The Pinnacle to Blood & Guts Match
The Inner Circle have laid out a serious challenge, calling for The Pinnacle to meet them in Blood & Guts next month. On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho and his stablemates made their official return. Cutting a promo in the ring, Jericho said that they weren’t playing around and announced that they’ll face MJF’s group in a Blood & Guts match on the May 5th episode of Dynamite.
Blood & Guts was originally supposed to debut last year with a match between The Elite and the Inner Circle. The match was halted due to the pandemic.
You can see clips from the segment below:
"It wasn't to take him under my wing, it was to keep him under my thumb." @IAmJericho has a message for @The_MJF and #Pinnacle as the "NEW" #InnerCircle RETURNS to #AEWDynamite.
Watch now LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/7O5yhdTZI1
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 8, 2021
FIRST TIME EVER!! May 5th @dailysplace it's a #BloodAndGuts Match between #InnerCircle & #Pinnacle!
See what else #AEWDynamite has in store tonight – Tune in now on TNT! pic.twitter.com/7AMeZ3T7Em
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 8, 2021
