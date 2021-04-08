Inner Circle Challenge The Pinnacle to Blood & Guts Match

The Inner Circle have laid out a serious challenge, calling for The Pinnacle to meet them in Blood & Guts next month. On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho and his stablemates made their official return. Cutting a promo in the ring, Jericho said that they weren’t playing around and announced that they’ll face MJF’s group in a Blood & Guts match on the May 5th episode of Dynamite.

Blood & Guts was originally supposed to debut last year with a match between The Elite and the Inner Circle. The match was halted due to the pandemic.

You can see clips from the segment below:

"It wasn't to take him under my wing, it was to keep him under my thumb." @IAmJericho has a message for @The_MJF and #Pinnacle as the "NEW" #InnerCircle RETURNS to #AEWDynamite. Watch now LIVE on TNT! pic.twitter.com/7O5yhdTZI1 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) April 8, 2021