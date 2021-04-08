wrestling / News

Inner Circle Challenge The Pinnacle to Blood & Guts Match

April 7, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Blood and Guts

The Inner Circle have laid out a serious challenge, calling for The Pinnacle to meet them in Blood & Guts next month. On tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Chris Jericho and his stablemates made their official return. Cutting a promo in the ring, Jericho said that they weren’t playing around and announced that they’ll face MJF’s group in a Blood & Guts match on the May 5th episode of Dynamite.

Blood & Guts was originally supposed to debut last year with a match between The Elite and the Inner Circle. The match was halted due to the pandemic.

You can see clips from the segment below:

