Inner Circle to Speak On This Week’s AEW Dynamite

Inner Circle will be on hand on this week’s AEW Dynamite and will have a lot to say about the Pinnacle. CHris Jericho took to Instagram on Monday and announced that Tony Schiavone will interview the group for a segment on this week’s show.

Jericho wrote:

“Stoked to hang with the #InnerCircleSquad LIVE this Wednesday on #AEWDynamite!! Believe me we have A LOT to say… #BackInBlack @allelitewrestling”

Dynamite airs live Wednesday on TNT.