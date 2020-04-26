Insane Championship Wrestling Launches Official App With On Demand Service, More

Insane Championship Wrestling has launched their official app, which includes their ICW On Demand service and more. The company announced the news on Friday; you can get the iOS version here and the Android version here.

The announcement reads:

Insane Championship Wrestling (ICW) has announced the launch of its official app, made available on Google Play and the App Store on Friday 24 April 2020.

Fans of the over 18s professional wrestling product can enjoy instant access to the world of Insane Championship Wrestling wherever they go with the new app, which unites the company’s video-on-demand service, tickets, merchandise and social media accounts at the tap of a button.

ICW app features include:

• Access to over 700 hours of content on ICW’s video-on-demand subscription service, ICW On Demand. Watch ICW’s biggest shows of the year, documentaries, podcasts and weekly flagship show, ICW Fight Club

• Breaking news, such as new events, ticket announcements and more

• Ticket links for upcoming live events

• ICW’s YouTube channel, featuring over 400 hours of free content including fallout from events, weekly classic matches, behind the scenes footage and more * ICW’s online store, ICW Shop, featuring branded merchandise from ICW events, its wrestlers and more

To celebrate the launch of the ICW app, fans can enjoy a free month of ICW’s dedicated streaming service, ICW On Demand, using the code “ICWAPP” at insanewrestling.co.uk/ ondemand.

The official ICW store, icwshop.com, also has a 20% discount on all items till 15 May 2020.