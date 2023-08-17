Bryce Remsburg Claims Insane Clown Posse Wanted To Appear on AEW Dynamite

In an interview with Should I Keep This? (via Fightful), AEW referee Bryce Remsburg claimed that the Insane Clown Posse (Violent J & Shaggy 2 Dope) wanted to appear on a recent episode of Dynamite. The episode was in Detroit on May 10 and ICP made the offer, but Tony Khan turned it down.

Remsburg said: “About a month or so ago, AEW was going to Detroit and the Insane Clown Posse, who are still a thing in 2023, maybe not in their gloriest or glory years, had reached out through an intermediary asking about being part of the AEW event in Detroit. I remember they were just trying to get on the show. I was on this corporate call, and Tony Kahn, someone was like, ‘Do we need ICP in Detroit?’ [Tony said], ‘Yeah I’ll have to think about that one.’ He was politely saying no.”

