Inspire Pro Wrestling Cuts Ties With Andy Dalton After He Takes Full Responsibility For Inappropriate Messages Sent To A Minor

Inspire Pro Wrestling has announced that it has cut ties with wrestler Andy Dalton after he was accused of sending inappropriate messages to a minor. Dalton apologized in a Twitter post and said that he takes full responsibility for his actions.

The accuser posted a list of screenshots of Dalton sending the messages but didn’t name him at first. In the shots, Dalton seems to be ‘looking for virgins’ and posted a message mocking suicide.

They wrote: “I know that this isn’t as bad as some other people have been through and posted today but i cant stop thinking about this and while i don’t want to name names, i do want to make sure that people know it’s not just britwres that has people who will try and be friendly with minors.”

i know that this isn’t as bad as some other people have been through and posted today but i cant stop thinking about this and while i don’t want to name names, i do want to make sure that people know it’s not just britwres that has people who will try and be friendly with minors pic.twitter.com/Ulc5LMi3Ux — haley (@brandnewnvmb) June 19, 2020

Dalton said in his response: “I’m fully aware of the screenshots that have been posted. I take FULL RESPONSIBILITY for speaking freely and candidly among these people, as it was inappropriate. The words should have NEVER been said. I am completely aware my vocabulary among the conversation was inappropriate. I am fully prepared for the consequences that follow. I never wanted to, tried, or intended to engage in inappropriate activity. I understand the screenshots will lead you to believe otherwise. Perception IS reality.”

I’m fully aware of the screenshots that have been posted. I take FULL RESPONSIBILITY for speaking freely and candidly among these people, as it was inappropriate. The words should have NEVER been said. I am completely aware my vocabulary among the conversation was inappropriate — Andy Dalton (@DirtyAndyDalton) June 20, 2020

I am fully prepared for the consequences that follow. I never wanted to, tried, or intended to engage in inappropriate activity. I understand the screenshots will lead you to believe otherwise. Perception IS reality. — Andy Dalton (@DirtyAndyDalton) June 20, 2020

I apologize to my friends and family, and the entire world, but most Importantly the 2 harmed in this. — Andy Dalton (@DirtyAndyDalton) June 20, 2020

Inspire Pro Wrestling wrote: “First and foremost, we at Inspire Pro Wrestling want to commend those who have come forward with allegations of misconduct against members of the wrestling community. We see you and we stand with you. As a result of the allegations that have come to light regarding Andy Dalton, Inspire Pro Wrestling has made the decision to end our working relationship with Andy Dalton at this time. While Andy has taken full responsibility for his actions, this in no way alleviates his responsibility to the community and to the consequences involved. We hope that he takes this as a lesson and becomes a better human as a result.”