Inspire Pro Wrestling Results 1.6.19: ACH Battles in Main Event, More

– Inspire Pro Wrestling held a show in Austin, Texas on Sunday night, featuring ACH’s last match for the company and more. The results were, per PWInsider:

*Ring announcer Richard Whitaker opened the show with his usual reminder: don’t shout anything at the wrestlers that you wouldn’t dare say to their faces.

*Tag Champs Thunder Rosa and Cherry Ramons vs. Gino and Massive in a Lucha Rules match: Rosa and Ramons both pinned Massive after their backstabber and double stomp off the top rope finisher. This was Massive’s first match back after a heel injury. Both teams showed respect to each other after the match. Rosa looked like she may have a bad left thumb or wrist because her hand was heavily taped up.

*Dimitri Alexandrov vs. Chandler Hopkins. Hopkins gets the pin after a cutter and a running spin kick.

Battle at the Gates of Ecstasy match (battle royal): No winner. It was down to Moonshine Mantel and Ryan Davidson and they eliminated each other. Bis, the authority figure, came out and said it would be decided in a one fall singles match. Other names competing in the battle royal were Baby D., Cam Cole, Kiefer Bartek, Ashton Jacobs, Dan the Man, Luigi Primo, Raychell Rose, Joe Demaro, Bruno De La Rosa, Reiza Clarke, and Jaxon Stone.

Moonshine Mantel pinned Ryan Davidson after grabbing Davidson off the top rope and hitting a modified gory bomb type of move for the win.

Inspire Pro Champion Zac Taylor vs. T-Ray: Taylor reversed a small package attempt to get the pin. Good match.

J. Serious vs. Ethan Price (with Roxy Castillo) vs. “Dirty” Andy Dalton vs. Terrale Tempo (with MJF and Dan the Man) in a #1 con. for Inspire Pro Title match: MJF with a long promo saying ACH isn’t going to be around forever. He insulted Price. J. Serious then got on the mic and told MJF off. MJF was angry and tried to go after him but was held back and ushered out of the ring so the match could finally start.

J. Serious wins a wild one cradling Tempo for the pin as Tempo was trying to fight off Dan the Man and MJF. J. Serious is a very talented and underrated worker who makes everything look good. Dalton was a bloody mess. The announcers said this was Dalton’s fourth match after working other Texas indies.

Jenna Lynn vs. Shotzi Blackheart vs. Angel Blue. Lynn ran in the ring and quickly rolled up Blue for the pin and win just as it looked like Blue was about to pin Blackheart. Fun match. Lynn is a rookie with fire.

Kody Lane vs. Steve O’ Reno in a #1 contender’s match for the Undefinable Title. Richard Whitaker said the winner will face Undefinable champion Delilah Doom on March 3. Kody Lane shoved the ref into the ropes to cause O’Reno to lose balance on the rope then hit a driver for the pin. Lane won the Lawless Darkness ladder match last year which means it immunes him from getting disqualified for a full year.

Pure Prestige champ MJF (with Dan the Man) pinned Nick Gage after a low blow and a roll up using his feet on the ropes. Gage speared MJF through a board set up in the corner of the ring, and it looked like he was going to win, but Dan the Man pulled the ref out of the ring. After the match, MJF was going to hit Gage with a kendo stick. J. Serious came out and grabbed the kendo stick from MJF, looking like he was making the save, but he hit Gage with it instead. He and MJF then hugged and arrogantly posed together.

Main event: ACH vs. Ricky Starks. Richard Whitaker introduced the match as a “very, very special” match as it’s the company send off for ACH. Ricky Starks gets the pin after a wicked looking powerbomb and an angels wings face buster. They stated off with great mat wrestling exchanges and it became more intense from there. Starks kept saying “I’m sorry” when it was over. Color commentator Stew Myrick said ACH’s name in Texas wrestling history can now be mentioned with the Blanchards, the Funks, the Von Erichs, and the Guerreros as the show went off the air. Myrick is a radio personality on The Horn station in Texas. He does a wrestling talk show every Wednesday night on there.)

A couple of notes from Sabotage Wrestling on 1/5 in Irving,Texas:

*Shotzi Blackheart won the main event to become the first War of the Genders champion.

*Leva Bates beat Angel Blue in the last woman standing match.