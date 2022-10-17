wrestling / News
International Wrestling Syndicate Results 10.15.22: Minoru Suzuki In Main Event, More
October 16, 2022 | Posted by
International Wrestling Syndicate held its latest show on Saturday night, featuring Minoru Suzuki in his Canadian debut and more. You can see the full results below, per PWInsider:
* IWS World Championship Match: Benjamin Tull def. Matt Falco
* Kristara & Dani Leo def. Melanie Havok & Katrina Creed
* JT Producer & Shayne Hawke def. Sexxxy Eddy & Bob Anger
* Steven Mainz def. Alex Maze
* IWS Canadian Championship Match: Green Phantom def. Big Ben Ortmanns
* Beast King FTM & Zak Patterson def. Jason Petitclerc & Karl Jepson
* Minoru Suzuki def. Kevin Blanchard
