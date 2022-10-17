International Wrestling Syndicate Results 10.15.22: Minoru Suzuki In Main Event, More

International Wrestling Syndicate held its latest show on Saturday night, featuring Minoru Suzuki in his Canadian debut and more. You can see the full results below, per PWInsider:

* IWS World Championship Match: Benjamin Tull def. Matt Falco

* Kristara & Dani Leo def. Melanie Havok & Katrina Creed

* JT Producer & Shayne Hawke def. Sexxxy Eddy & Bob Anger

* Steven Mainz def. Alex Maze

* IWS Canadian Championship Match: Green Phantom def. Big Ben Ortmanns

* Beast King FTM & Zak Patterson def. Jason Petitclerc & Karl Jepson

* Minoru Suzuki def. Kevin Blanchard