wrestling / News
IPW High Stakes Full Results 11.26.2023: Big Jorge vs. The Dark Gentleman Headliner Title Match, More
November 28, 2023 | Posted by
The IPW High Stakes show was hosted by Independence Pro Wrestling on November 26 in Grand Rapids, MI. You can find the complete results (courtesy of Fightful) below.
* IPW Championship: Terry Van Avery defeated Nasty Nate Sharpe
* Mondo Real defeated Thomas Bailey
* Schwartzy defeated Hexus
* First Blood Bout: Josh Raymond defeated Jeff King
* Josh Raymond defeated LaDon Sanders
* Remington Rhor defeated Anderson Knight
* IPW Women’s Championship: Stella Buho defeated Lil’ Missy
* IPW Michiana Championship Ladder Match: Big Jorge defeated The Dark Gentleman
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On the Challenges Of Taped Shows, Why He Hates Spoilers
- Investors Sue Vince McMahon, Nick Khan & More Alleging ‘Sham Sale’ Of WWE
- More on Reaction to CM Punk’s WWE Return from WWE and AEW
- Swerve Strickland Welcomes Complaints About Texas Deathmatch, Says They Were Trying To Push Boundaries