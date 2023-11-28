IPW High Stakes Full Results 11.26.2023: Big Jorge vs. The Dark Gentleman Headliner Title Match, More

The IPW High Stakes show was hosted by Independence Pro Wrestling on November 26 in Grand Rapids, MI. You can find the complete results (courtesy of Fightful) below.

* IPW Championship: Terry Van Avery defeated Nasty Nate Sharpe

* Mondo Real defeated Thomas Bailey

* Schwartzy defeated Hexus

* First Blood Bout: Josh Raymond defeated Jeff King

* Josh Raymond defeated LaDon Sanders

* Remington Rhor defeated Anderson Knight

* IPW Women’s Championship: Stella Buho defeated Lil’ Missy

* IPW Michiana Championship Ladder Match: Big Jorge defeated The Dark Gentleman