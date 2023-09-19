wrestling / News

IPW Super Smash Results 9.16.23: Josh Raymond Faces K.C. Tempest, More

September 19, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
IPW Super Smash Image Credit: IPW

IPW held their Super Smash event over the weekend, and the results are now online. You can see the full results from the Springfield, Michigan show below, courtesy of Fightful:

* IPW Tag Team Championship Match: Mondo Real & Jimmy Shalwin def. Max Morrison & Jason De Milo

* Chad Alpha def. Anderson Knight

* IPW Championship Match: Jumal Kyng def. Josh Raymond

* Terry VanAvery def. Thomas Bailey

* Deathmatch: Josh Raymond def. K.C. Tempest

