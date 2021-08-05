Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott On Hit Row Gaining Momentum, Having Creative Control

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott discussed Hit Row’s growth since debuting, having some elements of creative control and more in a new interview. Swerve spoke with Metro and you can check out some highlights below:

On Hit Row being a non-traditional group: ‘We’re doing something that’s so unique and different that it’s gonna take a little bit for people to catch on and look back on and be like, ‘Man, I really appreciate this, I really should have liked this and got into it a lot more when it was happening’, rather than like, ‘Man, that was a great time in wrestling.’ I implore people who are fans of sports entertainment, pro wrestling, whatever it is – appreciate the things that are going on now that are new and really try to digest and get into that a little bit more, and not jump on something just because it’s new. ‘It’s not traditional’ – we’re too stuck in tradition. If we’re too traditional, we don’t move anything forward and we don’t change the game for the better.”

On gaining momentum as a group: “That’s what happens with television shows in general – Breaking Bad didn’t start getting its praise and love and support until, like, season four or three. That’s how it goes. Then when it’s here, it’s gone the next. ‘Wow, we really miss something, we really wish we’d had something like this again’. That’s what Hit Row is right now!”

On having an element of creative control: ‘No one tells us how to dress, no one tells us what to say. Sometimes, some of our lingo goes over their heads and they’re like, ‘Oh, we gotta check back to see if that can be approved!’ It’s been fun, it’s been good time!”

On WWE doing new things: “WWE across the board is trying something new – Nikki A.S.H. is something that’s very different and new, I’m appreciative of it! Baron Corbin has been a king for about two years and now he’s trying something different. That’s unique! Doing a GoFundMe on TV is great! That’s amazing! I’m into that! The Bloodline is doing something new and unique! Reginald with the 24/7 Championship, I’ve never seen an athlete quite like him!”