wrestling / News
Isiah Kassidy Says Tony Khan Offered To Pay Private Party’s College Tuition
Isiah Kassidy recently revealed that Tony Khan offered to pay for his and Marq Quen’s tuition for college. On a recent YouTube video, the Private Party member noted that Khan offered to pay for their college if they kept their GPA above a 3.0. Kassidy noted that he turned it down because he didn’t want to go.
“So, quick fact,” Kassidy began (per Wrestling Inc). “This is how great of a man Tony Khan is, I don’t think I’ve ever told this story, he offered to pay for Quen and I’s college if we kept a 3.0 grade. But knowing me, I was young and dumb, I was like, ‘I don’t want to go to college.’ I already tried college. If I didn’t have tried it, I would have probably tried it at that time, but I had already tried college and figured out it wasn’t for me.”
He added, “When he told me the opportunity, I know it was a beautiful opportunity that a lot of people wouldn’t have passed on, however, I just thought it was really kind and it was a really dope thing to do by Tony Khan.”
Private Party reunited at the start of the year on AEW TV, with Quen returning after a year off due to an injury suffered at Final Battle 2022. They picked up a win over Top Flight on last week’s AEW Dynamite.
More Trending Stories
- Notes on Netflix’s New WWE Raw Partnership, Deal Comes With Extension & Opt-Out Options
- Ted DiBiase On The Impact Of Gene Okerlund & Bobby Heenan Leaving WWE For WCW
- Bruce Prichard On Batista & Booker T’s Backstage Fight, Batista’s Only Attitude Issue
- Arn Anderson On His First Impression Of Hulk Hogan, Hogan Looking Different When He Joined WCW