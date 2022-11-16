wrestling / News

Isla Dawn Appears On WWE NXT, Attacks Alba Fyre In Women’s Title Match

November 15, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE NXT Isla Dawn Alba Fyre Image Credit: WWE

The Witch of NXT UK has arrived in NXT, with Isla Dawn costing ALba Fyre the Women’s Championship on this week’s show. Tonight’s episode of NXT was main evened with Alba Fyre challenging Mandy Rose in a Last Woman’s Standing match for the championship. While Rose had to fight for herself for much of the match thanks to Toxic Attraction being out of action, Dawn appeared at the end of the match to spray mist in Fyre’s eyes and push her off a ladder through the announce table, allowing Rose to retain the title.

Dawn was a big part of NXT UK and has not appeared on TV since that brand closed down. You can see a clip from the match below:

