Isla Dawn Recalls Her Favorite Memories From Her WWE Run

In an interview with Fightful, Isla Dawn spoke about her favorite memories during her time in WWE, which ended when she was released back in February.

She said: “Yeah, I loved being in a tag team and I had so much fun on everything that we’d done, whether it was winning the NXT tag titles at Stand and Deliver, that’s one of the highlights. Those two are professional highlights. I think for me, I’m always gonna- if I look back in 30 years time, it’s always gonna be the little in between moments that are my highlights. So it’s just things like traveling with my mates and wrestling in Mexico and like all that kind of stuff are like real highlights but Clash At The Castle was unbelievable. Like to do it, to wrestle in your home like country, city, whatever is always insane. Between the tag belts and then I remember like being back in the hotel room and all my family came around to the hotel room. So it was like mom, dad, sisters, two nephews. We all just sat and the Hydro had given us these special edition Irn-Bru bottles with our name on it, which is very cute. It was in a little briefcase. I remember my nephew just being like, ‘ah!’ It was just a really nice, oh, this is a moment that we’re going to look back on and go, oh, this is just really cool. But yeah, I loved Unholy Union through the NXT stuff when we were feuding together, and then when we became a team and like SmackDown, RAW, all through it was just like so much fun and then now getting to see Alba do all the fun stuff she’s doing is also like- I love watching it. I love being a fan and watching because Chelsea, Piper and Alba, obviously like love the three of them like, seeing them do that and it’s something totally different from what she was doing with me but she’s killing it and it’s so cool. So yeah, I love it forever and she absolutely is killing it.“