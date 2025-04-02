wrestling / News

Isla Dawn Set For First Post-WWE Match With Northeast Wrestling

April 2, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Northeast Wrestling Isla Dawn Image Credit: Northeast Wrestling

Isla Dawn’s first post-WWE match will take place at Northeast Wrestling’s show in July. Northeast Wrestling announced on Monday that Dawn, who was released from the company in February, will be in action at their Wrestling Under The Stars show on July 19th in Niles, Ohio.

The tweet reads:

“This is no April Fools joke!

Tickets are now on sale for Wrestling Under The Stars in Niles, OH on Sat, July 19th! Get yours now!

ttps://tinyurl.com/WUTSTix”

