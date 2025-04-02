wrestling / News
Isla Dawn Set For First Post-WWE Match With Northeast Wrestling
April 2, 2025 | Posted by
Isla Dawn’s first post-WWE match will take place at Northeast Wrestling’s show in July. Northeast Wrestling announced on Monday that Dawn, who was released from the company in February, will be in action at their Wrestling Under The Stars show on July 19th in Niles, Ohio.
The tweet reads:
