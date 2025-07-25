Isla Dawn Recalls Pitches To Work With Natalya, Karrion Kross & Scarlett In WWE

Isla Dawn had pitches for a number of ideas to work with different WWE stars during her time there, as she noted in a recent interview. Dawn spoke with Fightful’s Corey Brennan and during the conversation, she was asked about any pitches she made that didn’t come to pass during her run with the company.

“Yeah there’s- I mean so much stuff gets pitched and like it’s hard to keep track of like any ideas,” Dawn said. “There’s lots of people that were pitched to work with that I would have loved if that came about. Like Natalya, there was like a pitch at one point to work with Natalya and I love her like as a fan of her and also as a person, I love her. She’s just the best so I would have loved to… we got to have a couple of matches on Main Event. I think I had like three and I had the best time they’re some of my favorite matches. So I would have loved to have done more with her.”

She continued, “But yeah there’s just.. it’s like people have like, ‘oh, maybe we’ll do this thing or maybe we’ll do that thing’ with certain people and I’m like like that would have been a great opportunity. Scarlett and Karrion (Kross), and that was another one. At one point there was one and they’re amazing. So I’d have loved that so much.”

Dawn exited WWE in February.