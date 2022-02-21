wrestling / News
ISPW Grand Slam Results 2.18.22: Tri-State Championship Changes Hands, More
ISPW held their Grand Slam show over the weekend in Butler, New Jersey with an ISPW Tri-State Championship change and more. You can see the results below, per PWInsider:
* Bull James defeated Richard Holliday
* Rick Recon and Leo Sparrow battled to a no contest after Crowbar and Adam Page attacked Sparrow
* Carlito defeated Rick Recon.
* The Now & Justin Corino beat The Winners Club
* ISPW Women’s Championship MarchL Vicious Vicki defeated Adena Steele. Gabby Ortiz attacked Vicki after the match.
* ISPW Tri-State Championship Match: Shawn Donavan defeated Nikos Rikos to win the title.
* Strap Match: Traxx defeated HC Loc
* ISPW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Danny Morrison defeated Scotty 2 Hotty
