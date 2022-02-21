ISPW Grand Slam Results 2.18.22: Tri-State Championship Changes Hands, More

ISPW held their Grand Slam show over the weekend in Butler, New Jersey with an ISPW Tri-State Championship change and more. You can see the results below, per PWInsider:

* Bull James defeated Richard Holliday

* Rick Recon and Leo Sparrow battled to a no contest after Crowbar and Adam Page attacked Sparrow

* Carlito defeated Rick Recon.

* The Now & Justin Corino beat The Winners Club

* ISPW Women’s Championship MarchL Vicious Vicki defeated Adena Steele. Gabby Ortiz attacked Vicki after the match.

* ISPW Tri-State Championship Match: Shawn Donavan defeated Nikos Rikos to win the title.

* Strap Match: Traxx defeated HC Loc

* ISPW World Heavyweight Championship Match: Danny Morrison defeated Scotty 2 Hotty