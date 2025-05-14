wrestling / News
Ivy Nile Advances In Latest Episode of WWE Speed
May 14, 2025 | Posted by
The latest episode of WWE Speed is now online, as Ivy Nile advances in the tournament for a shot at the Women’s Speed championship. Nile defeated Maxxine Dupri with one second left on the clock to win the match. She will face Kelani Jordan in the next round. The winner gets a shot at Speed champion Candice LeRae.
TODAY on #WWESpeed!@maxxinedupri and @ivynile_wwe battle it out to see who will advance in the Women's No. 1 Contender's Tournament. Who will face @kelani_wwe in the Semifinals? 👀 pic.twitter.com/gasJxqwki8
— WWE (@WWE) May 14, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Joe Hendry Recalls Being Snuck Into Building For WrestleMania 41, Advice From John Cena
- TKO COO Mark Shapiro Says WWE Cut Live Events By 75 Percent, Will ‘Continue to Prune’
- Rikishi Recalls Anoa’i Family’s Reaction To Yokozuna’s Quick WrestleMania IX Title Loss
- Bayley Shares Photo of Taking Recently Released WWE Talents to Dinner