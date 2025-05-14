Ivy Nile Advances In Latest Episode of WWE Speed

The latest episode of WWE Speed is now online, as Ivy Nile advances in the tournament for a shot at the Women’s Speed championship. Nile defeated Maxxine Dupri with one second left on the clock to win the match. She will face Kelani Jordan in the next round. The winner gets a shot at Speed champion Candice LeRae.

