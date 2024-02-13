wrestling / News
Ivy Nile Reveals How She Discovered Her Strength
Ivy Nile is known for her strength in the ring, and she talked recently about how she discovered it. Nile spoke with Fightful for a new interview and said that she found it on her own.
“I was homeschooled growing up so I didn’t do any sports or team building things,” Nile said. “So basically, I figured it out on my own. That’s the truth. I had some coaches when I was older, I started getting some advice from coaches and stuff. The person who I am, I found that in myself. My own hero, basically.”
She continued, “I just knew I was destined for something. I tell people all the time, if you work hard, even though you don’t have a dream or goal, whatever it is and whenever it shows up, you’ll be ready, you don’t have to get ready. It’s a true testament to my life and how I got here.”
