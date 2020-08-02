wrestling / News
IWA Mid-South King Of Deathmatches Night Two Results 8.1.20: Tournament Finals
IWA Mid-South had night two of their King Of Deathmatches show on Saturday night, featuring the tournament finals and more. You cna see the results below per Fightful:
* Shane Mercer def. Gary Jay
* Josh Crane def. Slade Porter
* IWA Mid-South Heavyweight Championship: Jake Crist (c) def. Lincoln Moseley
* No Holds Barred Match: Aaron Williams def. Chris Dickinson
* King Of The Death Matches 2020 Quarter Final Construction Death Match: SHLAK def. Rickey Shane Page
* King Of The Death Matches 2020 Quarter Final Medieval Death Match: John Wayne Murdoch def. Jimmy Lloyd
* King Of The Death Matches 2020 Quarter Final Panes Of Glass Match: Eric Ryan def. Jeff King
* King Of The Death Matches 2020 Quarter Final High Impact Tables Death Match: Dale Patricks def. Aeroboy
* King Of The Death Matches 2020 Semi Final Glass Castle Death Match: Eric Ryan def. John Wayne Murdoch
* King Of The Death Matches 2020 Semi Final Carnival Death Match: SHLAK def. Dale Patricks
* Fans Bring The Weapons Match: Tristen Ramsey def. BC Killer and Casanova Valentine and Eddy Only
* King Of The Death Matches 2020 Final Barbed Wire Cage House Of Horrors Match: Eric Ryan def. SHLAK
HOLY FUCK #KOTDM2020 @IWAMidSouth @Ericryanpro
▶️https://t.co/OJaxKbPlgI pic.twitter.com/JVN7mUpdzm
— Kayden😷 (@KVR216) August 2, 2020
WELP pic.twitter.com/E888wqPO2M
— Kayden😷 (@KVR216) August 2, 2020
AHHHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!!!! @EddyOnly8 #KOTDM2020 @IWAMidSouth
▶️https://t.co/OJaxKbxJS8 pic.twitter.com/KU0oqAHdj7
— Kayden😷 (@KVR216) August 2, 2020
FLAMING ELBOW DROP!!!! @SHLAK187 #KOTDM2020 @IWAMidSouth
▶️https://t.co/OJaxKbPlgI pic.twitter.com/mEbEZdb7ns
— Kayden😷 (@KVR216) August 2, 2020
HOMERUN! #KOTDM2020 @IWAMidSouth
▶️https://t.co/OJaxKbxJS8 pic.twitter.com/nGSTyEHc05
— Kayden😷 (@KVR216) August 2, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Rumor on WWE Continually Changing Plans for Upcoming WWE Draft
- Hornswoggle On Spending Seven Hours Under the Ring Once, Falling Asleep and Missing His Queue For Undertaker Spot
- Vickie Guerrero Discusses What She Thought of Vince McMahon and The Undertaker Backstage in WWE
- Excalibur Reportedly Asked AEW To Remove Him From This Week’s Dynamite