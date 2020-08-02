IWA Mid-South King Of Deathmatches Night Two Results 8.1.20: Tournament Finals

IWA Mid-South had night two of their King Of Deathmatches show on Saturday night, featuring the tournament finals and more. You cna see the results below per Fightful:

* Shane Mercer def. Gary Jay

* Josh Crane def. Slade Porter

* IWA Mid-South Heavyweight Championship: Jake Crist (c) def. Lincoln Moseley

* No Holds Barred Match: Aaron Williams def. Chris Dickinson

* King Of The Death Matches 2020 Quarter Final Construction Death Match: SHLAK def. Rickey Shane Page

* King Of The Death Matches 2020 Quarter Final Medieval Death Match: John Wayne Murdoch def. Jimmy Lloyd

* King Of The Death Matches 2020 Quarter Final Panes Of Glass Match: Eric Ryan def. Jeff King

* King Of The Death Matches 2020 Quarter Final High Impact Tables Death Match: Dale Patricks def. Aeroboy

* King Of The Death Matches 2020 Semi Final Glass Castle Death Match: Eric Ryan def. John Wayne Murdoch

* King Of The Death Matches 2020 Semi Final Carnival Death Match: SHLAK def. Dale Patricks

* Fans Bring The Weapons Match: Tristen Ramsey def. BC Killer and Casanova Valentine and Eddy Only

* King Of The Death Matches 2020 Final Barbed Wire Cage House Of Horrors Match: Eric Ryan def. SHLAK