IWA Mid-South Postpones Double Death 2020 Over COVID-19 Concerns

IWA Mid-South has rescheduled its deathmatch tag team tournament due to concerns over COVID-19. The company announced Sunday on Facebook that Double Death 2020, which was scheduled to take place today and air on FITE TV, has to be canceled after five people had to pull out due to injury and exposure to COVID, along with “structural” issues with the ring that caused problems at Saturday night’s Prince Of The Deathmatches Tournament show.

The announcement reads:

”Unfortunately, we are going to have to postpone today’s Double Death tag team deathmatch tournament… We have had 5 participants in the tournament call off the show from injury and exposure to COVID-19. Not to mention, if you were at last night’s show, you saw we had multiple issues with the ring. After further inspection, these issues are structural and we will need to weld the ring back together and it will have to sit for 24 hours. We are extremely lucky that the ring did not collapse last night. I just can’t in good conscience allow wrestlers to wrestle in such a precarious situation even if I could replace the 5 wrestlers that have called off.

Anyone who has purchased tickets to the show tonight will be honored at the rescheduled date or you can send a request for a refund. Besides the inability to put on a quality show, our ring situation is a serious safety issue for the wrestlers.

If you ordered the IPPV bundle and have questions, please contact FITE directly. You can contact support[at]fite.tv for further information regarding today’s postponed show

I am truly sorry for this, as well as embarrassed. This is an impossible task. Once again I deeply apologize.”