wrestling / News
IWA Mid-South Prince of the Death Matches 2020 Results
IWA Mid-South held their 2020 Prince of the Death Matches tournament event last night at the Axl Rotten Memorial Hall in Connersville, Indiana. Here are results, via Fightful:
* Vincent Nothing defeats Jimmy Jacobs
* IWA Mid-South Tag Team Title Match: Alice Crowley & Becky Idol (c) defeat 44OH! (Eric Ryan & Gregory Iron)
* Prince Of The Death Matches 2020 Tournament First Round Gussets And Skewers Galore Match:
Mason Martin (w/Erin) defeats Cody McCulley (9:06)
* Prince Of The Death Matches 2020 Tournament First Round Thumbtack Madness And Barbed Wire Boards Death Match: Lukas Jacobs defeats Logan James
* Prince Of The Death Matches 2020 Tournament First Round Hardcore Table Ladders And Doors Match: Dewey Wellington defeats Lincoln Moseley
* Prince Of The Death Matches 2020 Tournament First Round Four Coners Of Pain And Tube Bundles Match: Atticus Cogar defeats Kevin Giza
* IWA Mid-South Heavyweight Title Match: Jake Crist (c) defeats Rickey Shane Page
* Prince Of The Death Matches 2020 Tournament Semi-Final Homerun Derby Match: Lukas Jacobs defeats Dewey Wellington
* Prince Of The Death Matches 2020 Tournament Semi-Final Shit You Don’t Wanna Be Poked With Death Match: Atticus Cogar defeats Mason Martin
* Prince Of The Death Matches 2020 Tournament Final Barbed Wire Cage Match: Atticus Cogar defeats Lukas Jacobs
🌃 It's a new night but the live content never ends on #FITE.
You can NEVER have enough #DEATHMATCH excitement on your plate.@IWAMidSouth #POTDM2020 is streaming LIVE!!!
This is just night one. Sunday is #DoubleDeath2020.
Order the bundle and save‼️https://t.co/mxCsT69oOV pic.twitter.com/xDNSL27lUd
— FITE (@FiteTV) September 26, 2020
LIGHT TUBE JAPANESE TABLE RETURNETH #POTDM pic.twitter.com/5l4sHniBYX
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) September 26, 2020
CTE FOREVERRR #POTDM pic.twitter.com/zqKD1rISLI
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) September 26, 2020
He’s dead! @Atticus_Cogar wins #POTDM with a Top Rope Headlock Driver onto the tube covered table, which would not break. @LukasGJacobs fought and fought, but #44OH strikes again. Running @IWAMidSouth #Deathmatch scene pic.twitter.com/o2r7bK8aAP
— Zack Monday (@zackmonday) September 26, 2020
LIGHT TUBE JAPANESE TABLE #POTDM pic.twitter.com/iFQfxUa7dF
— Tripping Balls (@IsThisWrestling) September 26, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Kane Criticized For Video Calling Knox County Board Of Health ‘Sinister Forces’ Over Pandemic Policies
- Details on Why RETRIBUTION vs. Hurt Business On Raw Ended In a DQ
- New Study Looks At Why Less Adults Are Watching Pro Wrestling
- The Rock Agrees To Do Ken Shamrock’s Induction Greeting Into Impact Wrestling Hall Of Fame