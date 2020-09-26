IWA Mid-South Prince of the Death Matches 2020 Results

IWA Mid-South held their 2020 Prince of the Death Matches tournament event last night at the Axl Rotten Memorial Hall in Connersville, Indiana. Here are results, via Fightful:

* Vincent Nothing defeats Jimmy Jacobs

* IWA Mid-South Tag Team Title Match: Alice Crowley & Becky Idol (c) defeat 44OH! (Eric Ryan & Gregory Iron)

* Prince Of The Death Matches 2020 Tournament First Round Gussets And Skewers Galore Match:

Mason Martin (w/Erin) defeats Cody McCulley (9:06)

* Prince Of The Death Matches 2020 Tournament First Round Thumbtack Madness And Barbed Wire Boards Death Match: Lukas Jacobs defeats Logan James

* Prince Of The Death Matches 2020 Tournament First Round Hardcore Table Ladders And Doors Match: Dewey Wellington defeats Lincoln Moseley

* Prince Of The Death Matches 2020 Tournament First Round Four Coners Of Pain And Tube Bundles Match: Atticus Cogar defeats Kevin Giza

* IWA Mid-South Heavyweight Title Match: Jake Crist (c) defeats Rickey Shane Page

* Prince Of The Death Matches 2020 Tournament Semi-Final Homerun Derby Match: Lukas Jacobs defeats Dewey Wellington

* Prince Of The Death Matches 2020 Tournament Semi-Final Shit You Don’t Wanna Be Poked With Death Match: Atticus Cogar defeats Mason Martin

* Prince Of The Death Matches 2020 Tournament Final Barbed Wire Cage Match: Atticus Cogar defeats Lukas Jacobs