IWA Mid-South Returning to Chicago Area For Summer Shows

IWA Mid-South is making its return to the Chicago area this summer for a series of shows including the 2022 King of the Death Matches tournament. As PWInsider reports, the Ian Rotten-run company announced that they will be running regular shows in Summit, Illinois starting with a May 20th show and including the King of the Death Matches tournament on August 19th and 20th.

The May 20th show will go on sale on April 1st, with the August two-night event going on sale April 15th. The King of the Death Matches tournament will initially only be putting tickets up for two-day front row passes that run $150.

Aeroboy and John Wayne Murdoch are announced for the tournament thus far.