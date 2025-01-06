IWGP World Heavyweight Title Match Set For NJPW New Beginning in Osaka

An IWGP World Heavyweight title match has been announced for NJPW New Beginning in Osaka next month. Zack Sabre Jr. will defend against Hirooki Goto, who won the New Japan Ranbo at Wrestle Kingdom. The match was confirmed earlier today at New Year Dash. New Beginning in Osaka happens on February 11. Here’s the updated lineup:

* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship: Zack Sabre Jr. (c) vs. Hirooki Goto

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Championship: Ichiban Sweet Boys (c) vs. Rocky Romero & YOH