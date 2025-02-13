IWGP World Heavyweight Title To Be Defended at Upcoming NJPW Events in US

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that the IWGP World Heavyweight title will be defended at upcoming NJPW events in the United States. These include Windy City Riot in Chicago on April 11 and Resurgence in Ontario on May 9. The announcement reads:

Huge events are coming up for NJPW in the United States this spring! With tickets already flying for Windy City Riot in Chicago’s Wintrust Arena April , and set to go on sale Friday for Resurgence in Ontario California’s Toyota Arena May 9, now fans have even more to get excited about.

Both events will see the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship defended! In the case of Windy City Riot, whomever the champion will be will have to go from a title match on April 5 at Sakura Genesis, where the New Japan Cup winner will face the champion, to a defence a mere six days later in Chicago. That was an ill fate for Tetsuya Naito last year, as he defended the gold against Yota Tsuji only to fall in defeat to Jon Moxley in the Wintrust Arena.

In May, another sharp turnaround from Dontaku at the start of the month to Resurgence will create a demanding schedule for the champ. Who will hold the gold, and who will they face in the US? There’s no better way to find out than live in person!