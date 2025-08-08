IWRG Thursday Night Wrestling Results 8.7.25: Tag Team Title Match, More

IWRG’s latest Thursday Night Wrestling event featured a Team Championship Match and more. You can see the full results below from the Arena Naucalpan show per Fightful, along with the full video:

* Felino Boy & Fly def. Mascara de Hierro & Blue Star

* Sagitarius & Kali def. Hahastari & Bengalee

* Rokambole Jr., Alas de Acero & Sherekhan def. Bombero Infernal, Hysteriosis & Principe Centauro

* IWRG Intercontinental Middleweight Championship Random Match: Arez def. Tromba. The Revolution Crew attacked Arez & Latigo post-match and Sagitarius joined the group.

* Shotas def. Revolution Crew

* IWRG Tag Team Championship Match: Mexa Boys def. Revolution Crew