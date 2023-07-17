wrestling / News
IWS Scarred 4 Life Results 7.15.23: Maki Itoh In Action, More
International Wrestling Syndicate held IWS Scarred 4 Life on Saturday night, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the FITE TV-airing show from Montreal, per Fightful:
* IWS World Heavyweight Championship Match: Benjamin Tull def. Green Phantom
* IWS Canadian Championship #1 Contendership Match: Matt Falco def. Ben Ortmanns, Bob Anger, Leon Saver, Steven Mainz, and Sway Archer
* IWS Women’s Championship Match: Melanie Havok def. Dani Leo
* Fresh Air def. TDT, Wasted Youth, and Bay City Choir Boys
* JCW Championship Match: Jordan Oliver def. Karl Jepson
* IWS Tag Team Championship Match: Amazingly Sweet def. Casanova Productions
* Maki Itoh def. Vanessa Kraven
* LuFisto & PCP Crazy F’N Manny def. BUSSY
