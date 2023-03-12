IWS Vs. GCW UnFnSanctioned 2023 Results: Fans Bring The Weapons Match, More

IWS and GCW teamed up for IWS Vs. GCW UnFnSanctioned 2023 on Saturday night in Toronto, and the results are online. You can see the results for the show below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:

* Nick Wayne and Jordan Oliver def. Junior Benito and Macrae Martin

* LuFisto def. Sawyer Wreck

* Mathieu St-Jacques and Thomas Dubois def. Miedo Extremo and Ciclope

* Beer Bash Match: Matt Falco def. 1 Called Manders

* Mike Bailey def. Gringo Loco

* IWS Women’s Championship Match: Melanie Havok def. Allie Katch

* IWS Heavyweight Championship Match: Benjamin Tull def. Tony Deppen

* Fans Bring the Weapons Match: Nick Gage, Rina Yamashita, and Mance Warner def. Crazy Manny, Green Phantom, and Sexxxy Eddy

