wrestling / News
IWS Vs. GCW UnFnSanctioned 2023 Results: Fans Bring The Weapons Match, More
IWS and GCW teamed up for IWS Vs. GCW UnFnSanctioned 2023 on Saturday night in Toronto, and the results are online. You can see the results for the show below, courtesy of Wrestling Inc:
* Nick Wayne and Jordan Oliver def. Junior Benito and Macrae Martin
* LuFisto def. Sawyer Wreck
* Mathieu St-Jacques and Thomas Dubois def. Miedo Extremo and Ciclope
* Beer Bash Match: Matt Falco def. 1 Called Manders
* Mike Bailey def. Gringo Loco
* IWS Women’s Championship Match: Melanie Havok def. Allie Katch
* IWS Heavyweight Championship Match: Benjamin Tull def. Tony Deppen
* Fans Bring the Weapons Match: Nick Gage, Rina Yamashita, and Mance Warner def. Crazy Manny, Green Phantom, and Sexxxy Eddy
The FBTW War at #UnFnSanctioned ends with a victory for Team GCW!
Catch the Replay NOW on @FiteTV+! pic.twitter.com/SILCRpzEJn
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) March 12, 2023
Nick Gage and PCP Manny in Montreal 😲 @IWSHardcore @GCWrestling_ #IWSvsGCW pic.twitter.com/S0tCYssxAs
— Pat Laprade (@PatLaprade) March 12, 2023
The FBTW War at #UnFnSanctioned ends with a victory for Team GCW!
Catch the Replay NOW on @FiteTV+! pic.twitter.com/SILCRpzEJn
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) March 12, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Ric Flair Slams Dutch Mantell: ‘Just a Miserable Old Wrestler Trying to Make a Buck’
- Mia Yim Says The Timing Of Her WWE Release Worked Out, Clarifies Status Of ‘Michin’ Name
- Ken Anderson Recalls Having Issues With CM Punk Initially On The Indies, Becoming Friends Later
- Update On AEW Trying To Sign Kenny Omega & The Young Bucks To New Deals