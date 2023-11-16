Izzi Dame On Making Her NXT Debut, What Her Current Goal Is

Izzi Dame made her live NXT TV debut last month, and she recently talked about the experience and more. Dame spoke with the South Bend Tribune for a new interview and you can see some highlights below:

On making her debut on live TV a year after starting training: “That was a full-circle moment. It was pretty awesome. I’m not a crier; I try hard to be professional. But when they told me, tears started coming out of my eyes. They saw something in me, which is awesome.”

On her debut match in the NXT Women’s Breakout Tournament: “It was definitely a whirlwind of emotions. Luckily, I did have a couple Level Ups under my belt, so not much changes between the two — one’s just live and one’s pre-recorded. As far as the environment, the crowd, the cameras — that was all the same, so I felt very comfortable. The woman I worked with actually came in with me at the same time, so it couldn’t have been a better circumstance.”

On how WWE first contacted her: “I got a very sketchy Instagram DM – I thought it was a scam – from WWE. I was like, ‘There’s no way these people are reaching out to me.’ I told my family, and they were like, ‘Franki, there’s no way. You’re a volleyball player. Just keep going about your business.’”

On her WWE tryout: “That was an incredible experience. It was really the first time having a bunch of cameras in my face, newspapers, press people, etc., and it was really amazing. Right then and there, I knew I was born for that.”

On the WWE NIL program: “It makes the whole transition so much easier knowing that you’re not the only one who has no clue what’s going on. Luckily, I came in with 15 other people who had absolutely no idea what we were doing every day. I got to learn and grow and build connections with these people, and it really made the transition so much smoother.”

On her current goal: “Getting my own storyline. Not just being a player in someone else’s storyline, but making an impact on this division as a strong, power player. It’s so competitive, but I think there’s not many big, tall women like me here. I think that’s what differentiates me because there’s not a lot of people my size. I’m looking forward to bringing that in and starting my own storylines. Hopefully I can get a championship title one of these days.”