Izzi Dame Turns on D’Angelo Family, Allies With Shawn Spears On WWE NXT

Izzi Dame has revealed her true colors, turning on the D’Angelo Family in favor of Shawn Spears’ group on this week’s WWE NXT. This week’s episode saw D’Angelo defeat Ridge Holland in a cage match to retain the NXT North American Championship. After the match, Holland attacked Stacks and Luca Crusifino and the three brawled their way to the back.

As D’Angelo was helped to his feet by Dame and Adriana Rizzo the trio of Spears, Brooks Jensen, and Niko Vance appeared at ringside. Rizzo shut the door to the cage but Dame hit D’Angelo with a crowbar and then planted Rizzo. Spears and his associates came in the ring and decimated D’Angelo including a Death Valley Driver by Spears off the top.

Spears has been seeking to claim the NXT North American Championship for some time and previously teased he had a plan for taking the title.

