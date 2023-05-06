wrestling / News
Jack Cartwheel Says His AEW Experience Was Amazing, Hopes To Be Back
Jack Cartwheel worked several AEW matches in March, and he recently reflected on the experience. The independent star recently spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Stephen Jensen on The Spotlight and talked about working matches for AEW when they came to the west coast. You can see some highlights below:
On his AEW appearances: “It was amazing. I reached out to a lot of people that I’ve always heard how to get in contact. It took a while, but we finally got it going on after football season and everything. I was able to come in and have some good matches. I was really honored to have that come around. It came around, I was really excited to do it. We did it and I hope to do it many times again.”
On what advice he’s received from other wrestlers: “Just say ‘thank you’ to everyone. Be a really good guy. You don’t know who you’ll see again and you don’t know who helps with what. Having a good attitude. I wish I could give a more concrete answer, but I legitimately think that’s one of the best pieces of advice that I could give anyone and people have given me. Sometimes, there are a lot of people. You go around and there are a lot of people. Just be nice, be cool.”