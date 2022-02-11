wrestling / News

WWE News: Jackass Stars Featured on WWE Playlist, Creed Brothers Appear On What’s NeXT

February 11, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Johnny Knoxville WWE Royal Rumble Image Credit: WWE

– The newest episode of WWE Playlist takes a look at the Jackass cast’s WWE interactions. You can check it out below. The video comes amid Sami Zayn’s feud with Johnny Knoxville and is described as follows:

“Watch WWE Superstars like Sami Zayn, Umaga and The Great Khali get involved with the stars of Jackass.”

– The latest What’s NeXT video features the Creed Brothers as well as Indi Hartwell and Persia Pirotta as guests:

