wrestling / News
Jackson Drake Becomes Inaugural WWE EVOLVE Champion
Jackson Drake is the first-ever WWE EVOLVE Champion, capturing the title on this week’s episode of WWE EVOLVE. Drake defeated Sean Legacy, Keanu Carver and Edris Enofe to win the title on this week’s show, last eliminating Legacy to pick up the win. He was then presented with the by Je’Von Evans and celebrated with his fellow members of Vanity Project.
Drake, Brad Baylor, and Ricky Smokes competed on last night’s episode of WWE NXT, teaming with Ethan Page in a losing effort against Page’s WWE X AAA Worlds Collide opponents Evans,
JACKSON DRAKE FROM VANITY PROJECT IS THE FIRST EVER #WWEEvolve MEN'S CHAMPION pic.twitter.com/FnrDb0VLur
— Sonya Bayley – WWE Fan 🐑🌈 (@SDevilleLive) June 5, 2025
The first ever #WWEEvolveChampion Jackson Drake #WWEEvolveChampionship #WWEEvolve #WWENXT #WWERaw #Smackdown #WWESpeed #WWE #WWEonNetflix #WWEonTubi #WWEonUSA #WWEonCW pic.twitter.com/4JCAfXCT6x
— KIMBERLY FARRIS (@KimberlyAFarris) June 5, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Joaquin Wilde Pulled From WWE X AAA Worlds Collide Match, Lince Dorado Steps In
- More Details On Jayden Steele’s Arrest On Domestic Violence Charges
- Elayna Black Reveals That She Spoke to CM Punk Immediately After Her WWE Release
- Eric Bischoff Weighs In On Possibility of Vince McMahon Buying Back WWE