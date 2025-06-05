Jackson Drake Becomes Inaugural WWE EVOLVE Champion

Jackson Drake is the first-ever WWE EVOLVE Champion, capturing the title on this week’s episode of WWE EVOLVE. Drake defeated Sean Legacy, Keanu Carver and Edris Enofe to win the title on this week’s show, last eliminating Legacy to pick up the win. He was then presented with the by Je’Von Evans and celebrated with his fellow members of Vanity Project.

Drake, Brad Baylor, and Ricky Smokes competed on last night’s episode of WWE NXT, teaming with Ethan Page in a losing effort against Page’s WWE X AAA Worlds Collide opponents Evans,