Jacob Fatu vs. LA Park Will Main Event MLW Saturday Night Super Fight
– As previously reported, MLW announced that LA Park would get an MLW World title shot against Jacob Fatu at MLW Saturday Night SuperFight in November. MLW has also announced that the match will be the main event for the upcoming event. You can check out the full announcement below.
MLW Saturday Night Super Fight is set for Saturday, November 2. The event will be held in Cicero, Illinois and will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.
Live worldwide on Pay-Per-View 8pm EST November 2
Watch MLW SATURDAY NIGHT SUPERFIGHT live on pay-per-view Nov. 2 for $19.95.
NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced the main event for the league’s first-ever pay-per-view broadcast MLW: Saturday Night SuperFight.
The reigning World Heavyweight Champion Jacob Fatu will defend the title against LA Park (presented by Salina de la Renta) in a no disqualification title fight Saturday, Nov. 2 live from Cicero Stadium.
The pay-per-view will be available on all major cable and satellite systems as well digital pay-per-view via iN DEMAND, Vubiquity DIRECTV and DISH.
The pay-per-view will be available to stream live and on demand at FITE TV. You can pre-order at: MLW.tv.
MLW: Saturday Night SuperFight starts at 8 p.m. EST/5 p.m. PST and will be offered in HD for a suggested price of $19.95.
The expected runtime for the broadcast is approximately 2 hours and 50 minutes.
For more information about MLW and for up-to-date events information, visit www.MLW.com.
