Jacob Fatu vs. LA Park Will Main Event MLW Saturday Night Super Fight

– As previously reported, MLW announced that LA Park would get an MLW World title shot against Jacob Fatu at MLW Saturday Night SuperFight in November. MLW has also announced that the match will be the main event for the upcoming event. You can check out the full announcement below.

MLW Saturday Night Super Fight is set for Saturday, November 2. The event will be held in Cicero, Illinois and will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.