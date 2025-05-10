wrestling / News

Jacob Fatu Retains US Title at WWE Backlash After Help From Debuting Jeff Cobb

May 10, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Backlash Jeff Cobb Image Credit: WWE

Jacob Fatu is still the WWE United States champion after winning a fatal 4-way at Backlash tonight in St. Louis. Fatu defeated LA Knight, Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest. He won the match after pinning Knight with a moonsault. This came after an attack from the debuting Jeff Cobb, who assaulted Knight. McIntyre and Priest were taken out of the match after Priest hit a South of Heaven off an equipment case through a pair of tables.

Fatu is in the middle of his first reign as US champion and has held the belt for 21 days. He won it at Wrestlemania 41.

