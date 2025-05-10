wrestling / News
Jacob Fatu Retains US Title at WWE Backlash After Help From Debuting Jeff Cobb
Jacob Fatu is still the WWE United States champion after winning a fatal 4-way at Backlash tonight in St. Louis. Fatu defeated LA Knight, Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest. He won the match after pinning Knight with a moonsault. This came after an attack from the debuting Jeff Cobb, who assaulted Knight. McIntyre and Priest were taken out of the match after Priest hit a South of Heaven off an equipment case through a pair of tables.
Fatu is in the middle of his first reign as US champion and has held the belt for 21 days. He won it at Wrestlemania 41.
ALL GAS ✅
NO BRAKES ❌#WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/jJfhUMFKCq
— WWE (@WWE) May 10, 2025
Déjà vu.#WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/HADpJw6MBw
— WWE (@WWE) May 10, 2025
We've got TABLES! 💥#WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/9fVuLKFQuk
— WWE (@WWE) May 10, 2025
IT'S JEFF COBB!!! 😲#WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/SbmSBqsIKn
— WWE (@WWE) May 10, 2025
ALL GAS ✅
NO BRAKES ❌
YES CHAMPION 🇺🇸
JACOB FATU retains at #WWEBacklash with some unexpected assistance. 👀 pic.twitter.com/mZQpHP10K5
— WWE (@WWE) May 10, 2025
More Trending Stories
- R-Truth Recalls Smoking On WWE TV After Vince McMahon Caught Him Smoking Backstage
- Bully Ray Blames The Rock for the John Cena Heel Turn Not Living Up To Expectations
- More Backstage Details on WWE Crown Jewel Perth, WarGames Returning for Survivor Series
- Jake Roberts Explains What Impressed Him About Antonio Inoki