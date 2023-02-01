wrestling / News
Jacob Fatu vs. JTG Title Match Set for HOG The Beginning, Updated Lineup
– House of Glory Wrestling has announced that Jacob Fatu will defend the HOG World Heavyweight Title against former WWE Superstar JTG on Friday, February 3 at HOG THe Beginning. The event will be held at the NYC Arena. Here’s the updated lineup:
* HOG World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jacob Fatu (c) vs. JTG
* HOG Tag Team Championships Match: The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) vs. The Bookers (Amazing Red & Brian XL)
* HOG Crown Jewel Championship Match: Charles Mason (C) vs. Bryan Keith
* HOG Women’s Championship Match: Violette (C) vs. Viva Van
* HOG Cruiserweight Championship Match: Mighty Mante (C) vs. Nolo Kitano
BREAKING 🚨
At #TheBegining, Your HOG World Heavyweight Champion, Jacob Fatu, faces a momentous challenge in his second defense: Against the debut of JTG Live, Friday February 3rd, back home at the NYC Arena in Queens.
[Fri FEB 3rd | Tickets Available ⬇️https://t.co/8SRERSFf62 pic.twitter.com/55p5v3Jt6E
— House Of Glory Wrestling (@HOGwrestling) January 26, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff On If He Ever Pitched Stories As RAW GM, Why Bret Hart Vs. Hulk Hogan Didn’t Happen In WCW
- Kenny Omega Reportedly Resolves Visa Issue, Will Be At AEW Dynamite
- Backstage Update on Plans for Brock Lesnar at WWE Elimination Chamber
- Backstage Update on Plans for Sami Zayn at WWE Elimination Chamber, Why He’s Not Headlining WrestleMania 39