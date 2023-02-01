– House of Glory Wrestling has announced that Jacob Fatu will defend the HOG World Heavyweight Title against former WWE Superstar JTG on Friday, February 3 at HOG THe Beginning. The event will be held at the NYC Arena. Here’s the updated lineup:

* HOG World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jacob Fatu (c) vs. JTG

* HOG Tag Team Championships Match: The Mane Event (Jay Lyon & Midas Black) vs. The Bookers (Amazing Red & Brian XL)

* HOG Crown Jewel Championship Match: Charles Mason (C) vs. Bryan Keith

* HOG Women’s Championship Match: Violette (C) vs. Viva Van

* HOG Cruiserweight Championship Match: Mighty Mante (C) vs. Nolo Kitano