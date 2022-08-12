Jacqueline Recalls Feud With Sable, Says She Didn’t Want To Do Bikini Contest

Jacqueline had a memorable feud with Sable back in 1998, though she recently revealed that she didn’t want to do their infamous bikini contest. The “contest” took place at Fully Loaded in July of 1998 and saw Sable reveal that she was not wearing a bikini, but instead two hand-shaped stickers covering her breasts which resulted in a DQ “win” for Jacqueline. Speaking during a Captain’s Corner livestream on Facebook, Jackie talked about how she enjoyed working with Sable but didn’t want to do the PPV segment.

“We had chemistry in the ring,” Jacqueline said (per Wrestling Inc). “I loved working with her and I had no problem with her. It was fun at the time. Then, they wanted us to do a bikini contest. I didn’t want to do the bikini contest because I’m a wrestler. I’m a trained wrestler and I want to wrestle.”

The two feuded late into the year, with Sable eventually defeating Jacqueline for the WWF Women’s Championship. Jacqueline was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2016.