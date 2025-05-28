Jacy Jayne Shocks The World, Beats Stephanie Vaquer For Women’s Title On WWE NXT

Jacy Jayne did what few expected her to do on WWE NXT, defeating Stephanie Vaquer to capture the NXT Women’s Championship. Jayne battled Vaquer in the main event of Tuesday’s show. The challenger was going into the match looking to have some issues as she has been at odds with her Fatal Influence stablemate Fallon Henley, which played out in apparent miscommunication during the match. But Henley still aided Jayne, with Jazmyn Nyx distracting the referee as Henley nails Vaquer which allowed Jayne to get the victory and the title win.

This marks Jayne’s first singles title in WWE. Vaquer’s reign as NXT Women’s Champion ends at 78 days, having defeated Giulia for the title at NXT Roadblock.