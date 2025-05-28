wrestling / News
Jacy Jayne Shocks The World, Beats Stephanie Vaquer For Women’s Title On WWE NXT
Jacy Jayne did what few expected her to do on WWE NXT, defeating Stephanie Vaquer to capture the NXT Women’s Championship. Jayne battled Vaquer in the main event of Tuesday’s show. The challenger was going into the match looking to have some issues as she has been at odds with her Fatal Influence stablemate Fallon Henley, which played out in apparent miscommunication during the match. But Henley still aided Jayne, with Jazmyn Nyx distracting the referee as Henley nails Vaquer which allowed Jayne to get the victory and the title win.
This marks Jayne’s first singles title in WWE. Vaquer’s reign as NXT Women’s Champion ends at 78 days, having defeated Giulia for the title at NXT Roadblock.
.@jacyjaynewwe stopped @Steph_Vaquer before she could get going…#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/78rowz4W6n
— WWE (@WWE) May 28, 2025
All hell is breaking loose 😱@chiktormenta and @dalyscaribenaaa are here, but @lolavicewwe just came to help @Steph_Vaquer!! @luchalibreaaa #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/QWvF3U7u5K
— WWE (@WWE) May 28, 2025
.@jacyjaynewwe and @Steph_Vaquer are putting on a good one! 👀 #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/lfRxHK0Drz
— WWE (@WWE) May 28, 2025
Fatal Influence has LOST IT! 😳 #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/RTKxzGRfRR
— WWE (@WWE) May 28, 2025
SHOCKED. STUNNED. SPEECHLESS.
JACY JAYNE IS THE NEW NXT WOMEN’S CHAMPION!!! 🤯#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/DSw9Wu938t
— WWE (@WWE) May 28, 2025