Jade Cargill Says AEW Is ‘Still Figuring Things Out’, Says She Had To Be In ‘Established Company’

In an interview with Busted Open Radio (via Wrestling Inc), Jade Cargill spoke about why she left AEW and joined WWE, noting that AEW is still ‘figuring things out’ and she needed an ‘established company’. She also briefly commented on her debut match in AEW, where she teamed with Shaquille O’Neal against Cody Rhodes and Red Velvet. She admitted that she “had no business” being in that match and didn’t know what she was doing, but made it through and keeps learning.

She said: “The machine is ridiculous over here [in WWE], the connections, the history, the legacy, it’s one of one. AEW was a new company, obviously they’re still figuring things out. But that happens in every company, right? You have to figure out what’s good and what’s bad. I’m 31. I don’t really have time to grow with a company at my age. I have to be in an established company and I have to go over there and let that be known, because you can’t do this forever. As a woman, especially when you’re in your 30s, the majority of the fanbase is like, ‘Okay, it’s time for her to go about her way, what’s next for her?’ I have that draw. I have that charisma. I have that aura that a lot of people don’t have. That comes naturally. That’s not something that’s taught and everything else is taught. Again, I put my head down. I do the work. I’m very respectful. I go to work. I leave it all on the mat.“