Jade Cargill On If She’s Done With Naomi After WrestleMania 41

Jade Cargill defeated Naomi at WWE WrestleMania 41 on Saturday night. After the show, Jade spoke during the post-show and discussed if she has gotten enough retribution on Naomi and is done with her now. Highlights of her comments are below.

“I really have to take time to think about that. This is a woman I considered family, my big sister. We went on my first road trip together here at WWE. This was somebody where, when things went left and she was not at the company anymore, I was the first person to call her and see if she was OK. This was the girl who, when she had a match, I hyped her up. I was also the one who if she failed to reach those goals, I was still in gorilla hyping her up, giving her the biggest hug. I don’t know where we go from here.”