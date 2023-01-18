Jade Cargill on Being Put in Such a Prominent Role After Debuting in AEW

– During a recent interview with Bootleg Kev, AEW star and TBS Champion Jade Cargill discussed being put in such a prominent role in AEW right after she debuted, and how she got some important help from Britt Baker. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Jade Cargill on being given a top spot on TV in AEW despite her inexperience: “I just came in out of nowhere. These other girls have been grinding on the indies for years; they have a fan base. Like, they’ve given a lot of their time and work and all their bodies to the sport, and here I am, I’m coming in and I look good, and it’s like, ‘Okay, you’re kind of being shot to the top right now.'”

On talking things out with Britt Baker: “[Britt is] not even our champ but she’s on TV, she’s right there with our champ, she’s on flyers, she’s on this but she puts asses in seats. So, that’s one woman I had a heart-to-heart with and I spoke about it like, ‘How do you deal with it?’ And she gave me some great advice, and now I could care and give a f**k less about any of that. I’m placed in a position, and I have to understand that I have to hold my head high and keep it moving. And I have to trust in our owner that he put me into this position for a reason.”