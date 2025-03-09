– During a recent interview with Casual Conversations with The Wrestling Classic, WWE NXT Superstar Jakara Jackson spoke about the dynamic of the Meta-Four and her relationship with Lash Legend. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Jakara Jackson on Meta-Four: “Meta-Four means so much to me. This is the group that I showed up with in the start of my career, you know what I’m saying? It’s four different stars put together. We definitely took it and we ran with it. I love my group so much.”

On her relationship with Lash Legend: “She is a sister to me. Her and I finding each other has been a blessing. We’ve all seen it — we’ve seen Lash grow to where she is now, we’ve seen me grow from where I was to now, and I feel like we elevate each other. We motivate each other.”

On competing for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles on the main roster: “Being up there was so amazing because we got to work with those more seasoned people, and they’re great, and I feel like they brought greatness out of us. Just to get that feel of what it was like, because that’s the goal — that’s the main goal.”