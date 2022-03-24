Jake Atlas Says Triple H Called Him NXT’s Next Big Babyface After His Debut Match

Fightful reports that during an appearance for Highspots Sign It Live, Jake Atlas revealed that Triple H called him the next big babyface of NXT after he had his debut match on the WWE brand.

He said: “My first WWE TV match was Dexter Lumis. It was the first NXT tapings of the pandemic era. We had already been shut down and the only thing running was Raw and SmackDown. We taped like five episodes of NXT at Full Sail. It was the first time we went back and the matches were out of order and whatever. I remember them saying, ‘You’re debuting on TV.’ It was cool…it was meant for him, it started a program for him. The social media accounts were like, ‘we have two debuts,’ and they really treated it like I was being introduced as well. He was awesome to work with. It’s funny in retrospect, the one thing I remember from that match is coming back from the curtain, and the lead writer at the time and Triple H were like, ‘We have our next big babyface,’ talking to me. Unfortunately, nothing came out of that, but it was nice to hear it after the match.“