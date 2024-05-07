wrestling / News
Mick Foley Officiates Wedding of Guitarist Nita Strauss
Rock guitarist Nita Strauss is married, and her wedding was officiated by Mick Foley. People Magazine reports that Strauss married her manager Josh Villalta on Saturday, with the WWE Hall of Famer serving as the officiant.
The wedding took place in Los Angeles with Alice Cooper, Demi Lovato, Jutes, and David Draiman of Disturbed as guests.
Foley posted to his Instagram account to write:
“A WEDDING TO REMEMBER!
Here’s a line of dialogue I did not have on my bingo card: “Now, doing a reading from 1st Corinthians…Alice and Sheryl Cooper”. On Saturday night, I was given the great honor of officiating the wedding of two dear friends – @thejoshv and @hurricanenita, who set the bar very high for all weddings to come. Not only was the ceremony held in Hollywood’s beautiful Roosevelt Hotel, but the reception featured amazing musical numbers from @alicecooper himself, with blistering solos from Nita in her wedding dress, along with killer performances from @disturbed frontman @davidmdraiman with bassist @johnmoyerbass, @DeadlandsBand vocalist @kaseykarlsen, @ddlovato band members @leannebowesbass & @brittanynicolebowman – and a host of other incredibly talented musicians.
…have a nice day!”