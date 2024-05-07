Mick Foley Officiates Wedding of Guitarist Nita Strauss

Rock guitarist Nita Strauss is married, and her wedding was officiated by Mick Foley. People Magazine reports that Strauss married her manager Josh Villalta on Saturday, with the WWE Hall of Famer serving as the officiant.

The wedding took place in Los Angeles with Alice Cooper, Demi Lovato, Jutes, and David Draiman of Disturbed as guests.

Foley posted to his Instagram account to write: