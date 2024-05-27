Booker T Says He Would Love To See WWE Evolution 2

On the latest episode of the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T talked about wanting to see WWE Evolution 2 after the 2018 all-women’s pay-per-view event and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the current state of WWE: “Yeah, they making way more money [than in the ’90s]. We gotta a lot more color, a lot more African Americans in the business is doing big things, becoming champion. So yeah, I think the business is in a much, much better place right now. As well as, you know, the road. The schedule is still the same, but the activities have changed a whole lot. Guys ren’t on the road, just driving down the road with a six-pack or 12-pack, literally, I’m serious. You know, burning the candle at both ends. Now these young guys are really, really focusing on their craft and their game, and going out there performing, trying to have these five-star matches on a weekly basis. I think that’s what their drive is, more than anything these days. So yeah, I think the business is in a much, much better place than it was when I was at it.”

On women’s wrestling: “Definitely. I mean, the ladies right now, everybody thinks about Trish and Lita when it comes to putting the women on the map as far as going out there and breaking it. And just taking it to another level, and leaving it all in the middle of the ring. You know, like Becky and Trish, I mean that stuff gave me goosebumps watching those ladies go out there and perform at that level. And to have been given that chance and to have taken it, and run with it to where they are right now — to where they’ve had their own pay-per-view. Hoping to see more of those pay-per-view where it’s all ladies. You know, I love that concept. So for me, yeah, man. Sherri Martel would be so proud I think right now, with what the ladies are doing in the business. Because I think she was one of the pioneers as far as really going out than focusing on performing and having a really, really good match and beating somebody up. So yeah, man, she’d be so proud right now.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit the Hall of Fame with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.