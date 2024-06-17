Logan Paul Advertised For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown at Madison Square Garden

PWInsider reports that Logan Paul is advertised for next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown at Madison Square Garden in New York City. It will be his debut in the venue. The taping happens on June 28.

Damian Priest vs. Jey Uso was previously announced as a dark match. This will be Priest’s first time in the Garden as World Heavyweight champion. He is from the NYC area. Also announced are Cody Rhodes, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill (MSG debut), Randy Orton and LA Knight.