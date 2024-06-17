wrestling / News
Logan Paul Advertised For Next Week’s WWE Smackdown at Madison Square Garden
June 17, 2024 | Posted by
PWInsider reports that Logan Paul is advertised for next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown at Madison Square Garden in New York City. It will be his debut in the venue. The taping happens on June 28.
Damian Priest vs. Jey Uso was previously announced as a dark match. This will be Priest’s first time in the Garden as World Heavyweight champion. He is from the NYC area. Also announced are Cody Rhodes, Bayley, Bianca Belair, Jade Cargill (MSG debut), Randy Orton and LA Knight.
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on Damian Priest Following WWE Clash at the Castle, Top Merch Sellers in Scotland
- Tiffany Stratton, Chelsea Green, & Carmella Top This Week’s WWE Superstar Instagram Photos
- Arn Anderson Recalls End Of Harley Race’s In-Ring Career, WCW Doing More PPVs
- Even More Details On Mysterious Group Headed to WWE RAW on Monday (SPOILERS)